Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Up 5.1% After Strong Earnings

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)’s share price was up 5.1% on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.50. Approximately 1,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 978,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.79, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Univar Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

