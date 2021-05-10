UnlimitedIP (UIP) One Day Volume Tops $1.65 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $12.97 million and $1.65 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UnlimitedIP Profile

UIP is a coin. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,332,878,350 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

