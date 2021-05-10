uPlexa (UPX) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, uPlexa has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. uPlexa has a market cap of $3.18 million and $36,250.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About uPlexa

uPlexa is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

