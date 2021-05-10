Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Trading 2.7% Higher

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) traded up 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.16 and last traded at $29.16. 214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.39.

Separately, Danske downgraded Uponor Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10.

Uponor Oyj provides plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions in Europe and North America. The company operates through three segments: Building Solutions Â- Europe, Building Solutions Â- North America, and Uponor Infra. It offers drinking water delivery systems, including plastic plumbing pipe systems, multi-layer composite pipe systems for residential buildings, commercial and public buildings; underfloor heating and cooling, floor integrated underfloor heating systems, water based floor heating, electric underfloor heating for new buildings and renovation projects; wall heating and cooling systems radiant heating and cooling via the wall, for wet and dry plaster installation systems in new buildings and renovation projects.

