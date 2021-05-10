Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down to $95.97

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $95.97, but opened at $92.66. Upstart shares last traded at $88.20, with a volume of 8,840 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,253,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Upstart by 130.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,361,000 after purchasing an additional 335,850 shares during the period. Founders Fund IV Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,922,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $11,206,000.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

