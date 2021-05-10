Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down to $95.97

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $95.97, but opened at $92.66. Upstart shares last traded at $88.20, with a volume of 8,840 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.58.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,253,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Upstart by 130.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,361,000 after purchasing an additional 335,850 shares during the period. Founders Fund IV Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,922,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $11,206,000.
About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
