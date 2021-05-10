Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Down 8.1%

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s stock price dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.60 and last traded at $38.63. Approximately 18,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,950,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.04.

UPWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -152.92 and a beta of 2.15.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Upwork’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $66,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,612.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,604 shares of company stock valued at $13,253,281 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

