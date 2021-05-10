UREEQA Hits One Day Volume of $511,349.00 (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. UREEQA has a total market cap of $5.04 million and $511,349.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00068140 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $282.63 or 0.00499235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 86.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.12 or 0.00243980 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $697.85 or 0.01232692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003765 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00030125 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.88 or 0.00746987 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars.

