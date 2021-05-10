US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,212 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.08% of Upwork worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,493,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Upwork by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $42.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.67. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -168.16 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $11,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,405 shares in the company, valued at $19,642,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,604 shares of company stock worth $13,253,281. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.