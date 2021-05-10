US Bancorp DE Buys 631 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 118.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO opened at $1,507.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,433.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,246.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,017.26 and a 52 week high of $1,524.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,449.27.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.