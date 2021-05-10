US Bancorp DE Buys 815 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,459 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.78.

Workday stock opened at $236.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.98. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.24 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The company has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,810,469.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $28,034,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

