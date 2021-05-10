US Bancorp DE Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,383 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CRH were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 38.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in CRH by 6.4% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in CRH by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in CRH by 9.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in CRH during the first quarter worth $30,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.03.

Shares of CRH opened at $50.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5736 per share. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 72.66%.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

