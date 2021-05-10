US Bancorp DE Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.08.

AVY opened at $221.46 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.84 and a fifty-two week high of $222.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.76.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

