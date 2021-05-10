US Bancorp DE Has $4.18 Million Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $2,374,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,449,035.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 70,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $6,614,803.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,670,243.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,439 shares of company stock worth $20,558,283. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $87.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $97.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.36.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

