US Bancorp DE Has $4.31 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,755 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Fortive by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 41,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $859,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $961,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,886 shares of company stock worth $1,266,989 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $72.82 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.46 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.46 and its 200-day moving average is $69.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.21.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

