US Bancorp DE Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,362,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,548 shares of company stock valued at $17,935,693 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN opened at $124.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $125.43.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

