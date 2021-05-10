US Bancorp DE Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Kellogg by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,822,000 after buying an additional 240,068 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Kellogg by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after buying an additional 29,626 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,971,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,245,000 after acquiring an additional 162,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $66.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $5,340,876.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,310,063. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

