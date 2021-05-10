US Bancorp DE Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,424 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.11% of Wintrust Financial worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 26,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2,596.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

WTFC stock opened at $78.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.43 and its 200-day moving average is $66.44. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $87.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 20.56%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

