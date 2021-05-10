US Bancorp DE Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,291,000 after buying an additional 47,430 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 760,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,771,000 after acquiring an additional 20,997 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 313,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,061,000 after purchasing an additional 89,221 shares in the last quarter.

VHT stock opened at $240.15 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $242.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.24 and a 200-day moving average of $225.39.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

