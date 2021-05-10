US Bancorp DE Has $5.66 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,360 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $166,008,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,202,000 after buying an additional 234,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,619,000 after buying an additional 174,325 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 587,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,066,000 after buying an additional 150,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BR. Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

BR stock opened at $164.20 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.74 and a 1-year high of $166.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.07 and its 200-day moving average is $149.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.