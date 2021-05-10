US Bancorp DE Has $5.90 Million Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 69,977 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ABB were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter valued at $1,035,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ABB by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 13,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 175,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABB. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ABB from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

ABB opened at $34.11 on Monday. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $29.19.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. ABB’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

