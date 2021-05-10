US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,049 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IHS Markit stock opened at $107.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $63.95 and a 12-month high of $109.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.59.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

