US Bancorp DE Purchases 2,032 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $177.39 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $177.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.26.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

