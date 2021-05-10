US Bancorp DE Purchases 3,476 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.10% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.02. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.62 and a 1 year high of $60.20.

