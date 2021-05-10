US Bancorp DE Purchases 44,070 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,070 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its stake in QIAGEN by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,255,000 after buying an additional 113,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,212,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,191,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,194,000 after acquiring an additional 222,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,109,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,121,000 after acquiring an additional 201,025 shares during the period. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QIAGEN stock opened at $47.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.84. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on QGEN. TheStreet raised shares of QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.92.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

