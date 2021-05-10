US Bancorp DE Purchases 538 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Chemed worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Chemed by 52.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total transaction of $1,432,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,069,052.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CHE opened at $489.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $468.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $417.41 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

