US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,638 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 9.78% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 188,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period.

Shares of IBMP opened at $27.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.15. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47.

