US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $37.49 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.17.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

