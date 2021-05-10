US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $62.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $64.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.34.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

