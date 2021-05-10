US Bancorp DE Sells 1,083 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

NYSE:STE opened at $211.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $144.11 and a twelve month high of $216.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.98.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. STERIS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.