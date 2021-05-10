US Bancorp DE Sells 18,067 Shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,067 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.73% of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DJP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 25,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 12,698 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN by 105.0% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 861,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,388,000 after buying an additional 441,305 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DJP opened at $27.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average of $22.70. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Retur has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $27.08.

