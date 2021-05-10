US Bancorp DE Sells 2,782 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALXN. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $170.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.69 and a 1 year high of $172.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

