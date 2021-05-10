US Bancorp DE Sells 4,807 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.13% of WNS worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in WNS by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,834,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,170,000 after acquiring an additional 30,099 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in WNS by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,669,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,276,000 after purchasing an additional 37,704 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in WNS by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after purchasing an additional 266,665 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in WNS by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 989,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,270,000 after purchasing an additional 166,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 960,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,197,000 after buying an additional 23,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

WNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. WNS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.10.

Shares of WNS opened at $71.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. WNS has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $78.07.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

