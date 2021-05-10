US Bancorp DE Sells 5,475 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.12% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 454.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 111,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 642,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,555,000 after purchasing an additional 33,274 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 109,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT opened at $104.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.38. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.95 and a fifty-two week high of $104.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 212.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,421.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,331.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $201,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,906 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

