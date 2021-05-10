US Bancorp DE Sells 782 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $195.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.49 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.57 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.63 and a 200-day moving average of $227.15.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total value of $1,488,802.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,480,334.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,552 shares of company stock worth $8,157,391. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.64.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

