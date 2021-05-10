US Bancorp DE Sells 7,968 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,968 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Hasbro by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

HAS stock opened at $99.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAS. KeyCorp increased their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.13.

In related news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,371,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

