US Bancorp DE Trims Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $270,545,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,465 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,144,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,576,000 after acquiring an additional 823,939 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 606.0% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 773,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,154,000 after acquiring an additional 664,355 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 746.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 737,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,764,000 after acquiring an additional 650,346 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

DFS stock opened at $119.46 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $119.73. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.