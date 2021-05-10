US Bancorp DE Trims Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DG. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target (down from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

Shares of DG stock opened at $220.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.37. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.38 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

