Vai Hits Market Capitalization of $254.48 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 10th. Vai has a total market capitalization of $254.48 million and $3.47 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001525 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 287,951,758 coins. The official website for Vai is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

