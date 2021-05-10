Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,844,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 379,096 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.45% of Valero Energy worth $132,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 32.7% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 23.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 9.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 31.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.94.

Valero Energy stock opened at $80.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,682.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.33.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

