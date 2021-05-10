Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $14.75 to $15.25. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Valley National Bancorp traded as high as $14.73 and last traded at $14.58, with a volume of 21643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.