Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) shares rose 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.86. Approximately 6,275 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 4,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $449.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.27 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vallourec S.A. will post -13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Vallourec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VLOWY)

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

