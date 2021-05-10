Vamsi Boppana Sells 3,000 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stock

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Xilinx stock traded down $4.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.59. 1,727,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,477. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.45 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.68 and its 200 day moving average is $133.28.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

