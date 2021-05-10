VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 164.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,012 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $73.02 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $73.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.