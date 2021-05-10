Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Trimmed by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,835 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.1% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 764,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 143,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.62. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $52.16.

