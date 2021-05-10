Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,381,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,810,097 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 2.88% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $2,743,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

VEA stock opened at $52.14 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.62.

