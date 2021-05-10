Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $346,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $223.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $227.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.