Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.6% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.02. 62,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,289,061. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $138.37 and a 52-week high of $219.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.08.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

