Vanilla Network Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $34.23 or 0.00059079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $24.01 million and $101,025.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00068997 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 161% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.29 or 0.00247284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $693.05 or 0.01196010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003643 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00029961 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $436.38 or 0.00753068 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,020.69 or 1.00126998 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 846,442 coins and its circulating supply is 701,312 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.