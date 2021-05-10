Vantage Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 24,521 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $211.63. The stock had a trading volume of 39,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,644. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.21. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.20 and a fifty-two week high of $209.45. The firm has a market cap of $151.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.23.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

