Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $47.69, but opened at $46.30. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Varonis Systems shares last traded at $46.40, with a volume of 1,292 shares traded.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VRNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.33 to $68.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $72.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $78.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 58,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $11,009,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,635,863.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $238,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,084,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,299 shares of company stock worth $40,933,811 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 232.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579,321 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 659.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,625,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,379 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,822,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,374 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,298,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,659,000 after acquiring an additional 890,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 999,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,303,000 after purchasing an additional 666,158 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.56.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.